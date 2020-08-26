A Birmingham doctor has won praise from Health Secretary Matt Hancock - for his DJ skills.

Kishan Bodalia launched “NHSessions” to boost medics' morale through music during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old junior doctor has been performing sets in his scrubs from his kitchen.

In a video message of thanks, Mr Hancock said it was a "brilliant initiative", and then picked his track of the day.

Dr Bodalia said: "I am so flattered to hear that the health secretary is a fan and that the project has received such recognition.

"I set up NHSessions during the first lockdown to lift the spirits of my NHS colleagues and the nation as a whole.

"I just want to help everyone dance, exercise, and above all, smile."