Children with limited access to the internet are being loaned dongles as part of a scheme to prevent them falling behind in their education.

The initiative started by Wolverhampton City Council allowed brothers Ryan, 10, and Ethan, nine, to do online lessons with their grandparents while their mum was at work.

Figures released by Ofcom estimate more than 880,000 children live in a household with only a mobile internet connection and many of these connections include a limited monthly data allowance.

The BBC's Make a Difference team is calling on people across the country to donate unwanted laptops and tablets to charities.

