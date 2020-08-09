A banned driver in a stolen car who drove into a police officer on his motorbike has been detained for three years at a young offender's institute.

PC Steve Lovering was deliberately hit by Callum Fellows in Oldbury, West Midlands, after recognising him as a car crime suspect, police said.

Fellows, 18, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and assault at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Footage from 27 August shows Fellows reversing and knocking Mr Lovering off his bike "sending him sprawling into the road" before he sped off on the wrong side of the road and through red traffic lights.

Mr Lovering suffered back and shoulder pain from Fellows' "reckless actions".