Celebrities have made a video urging people to get the Covid vaccine.

It was co-ordinated by Citizen Khan creator Adil Ray, who said he wanted to dispel vaccination myths for those from ethnic minority communities.

But he said the fact there was a need for the message suggested a longer-term issue - that guidance from politicians and the media was not reaching everyone.

As an example, he said recent debate focused on the safety of opening pubs, which, "for lots of Asian people", he added, "had absolutely no bearing on their cultural life".

There was also debate about the safety of Christmas, he said, but not the same for Eid, Vaisakhi or Diwali.