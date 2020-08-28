A 96-year-old identical twin has died after contracting coronavirus.

Doris Hobday and her sister Lilian Cox, known as the Tipton Twins, were admitted to hospital after testing positive earlier this month.

Mrs Cox has since been discharged from hospital and is continuing to recover, the family said. The siblings were among the UK's oldest living twins.

Speaking to the BBC in September 2019, Lilian revealed her sister's secret to a long life was "no sex and plenty of Guinness" - her own being simply "lemonade".

The twins, from Tipton, West Midlands, became popular figures on Facebook with their positive outlook on life and sense of humour.