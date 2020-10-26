A health chief says Covid-19 deniers are "ridiculous".

Dr Lisa McNally, director of public health for Sandwell in the West Midlands, has also criticised people who are sceptical about the vaccines being used to fight the coronavirus.

She says despite social media abuse, she will continue to tell people the truth about the seriousness of the pandemic, and how jabs are a "safe and effective reaction" to it.

Her comments to BBC Midlands Today came as it was revealed that 10 hospital trusts across England - including Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals Trust - consistently reported having no spare adult critical care beds.