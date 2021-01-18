The mother of a boy who was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton said she never thought for a moment he would not "make it".

Keelan Wilson, 15, was attacked in Wolverhampton in May 2018, amid rising gang violence in the city.

Kelly Ellitts said when she first saw her son she thought he had been run over and could not believe he had been stabbed.

Four men were convicted of murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.