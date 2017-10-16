A well-known Black Country marathon runner is using the latest national lockdown to promote running as a positive force for mental health.

Barinderjit Singh Cheema, 45, from Walsall, is known on social media and at race events as Usingh Bolt, after he was photographed striking the lightning bolt pose made famous by Jamaican 100m track superstar Usain Bolt.

In 2017, he was filmed by BBC News West Midlands completing his 10th marathon of the year.

He describes running as "an addiction, but a good addiction".

Now he has teamed up with a national group that is trying to get more people running.

He's become an ambassador for runsome.org, which is trying to persuade people to turn their everyday short car journeys into a walk or run.

Barry, as he's also known, believes that running can help people's mental health.