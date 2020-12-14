Black Country Living Museum is bostin' Tik Tok hit

A granddad telling us there ay no point in being angry has become a Tik Tok star.

The short film, featuring an actor from the Black Country Living Museum, has so far been seen by more than 2m viewers.

The Dudley museum, which features houses, actors and transport from the past, shows visitors what life was like during the old days.

But, in lockdown, it has teamed up with Tik Tok, to attract a wider audience.