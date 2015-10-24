BGirl Terra - also known as Dachiya Atkinson - is officially the best at break-dancing in the country.

Last year, the 14-year-old from Wolverhampton was named BGirl World Champion.

This week the International Olympics Committee announced it was adding breaking to the 2024 Paris Games.

Terra welcomed the move, saying it would mean more attention for the sport and its athletes.

She is also widely tipped to bring home a medal.