It was a big year for celebrity weddings in 1968, but Wolverhampton was not to be outdone.

Brian and Margaret Hill's big day was filmed - something they said that back then was the preserve of the rich. So much so, they didn't even know there was footage.

But the special occasion was nevertheless preserved. The problem was, it ended up in an attic without them seeing it.

And when it was discovered, the finder did not know whom the film featured. A campaign to solve the mystery joined up the dots.

So, what do Mr and Mrs Hill make of seeing their 1968 selves for the first time in more than 50 years?