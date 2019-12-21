Dancing round the bins in Wolverhampton
Videos of Wolverhampton's dancing refuse collectors have been viewed millions of times.
Now they are hoping their track, Boogie Round The Bins At Christmas Time, will become a festive hit.
The trio are raising money for Compton Care, a charity which provides support for families living with incurable conditions.
The track was released on streaming websites on Friday.
