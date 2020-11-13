A devoted couple who have been married for 71 years have been reunited in a care home.

The emotional moment was caught on camera at the Bourn View Care Home in Birmingham.

Ken Meredith, who has dementia, has been living at the home for five weeks, but his wife Betty was unable to visit him, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Betty was allowed to join him at the home after she self-isolated for two weeks and staff then treated the couple to a romantic dinner.