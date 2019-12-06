Solihull HS2 bridge moved into place
Time-lapse footage shows a 900-tonne bridge being moved into place as part of construction for Birmingham's HS2 Interchange station.
The 45-metre structure was installed over the A446 in Solihull and will form part of the area's remodelled road network.
It was lifted into place using a 128-wheeled hydraulic platform.
Work finished on Sunday and HS2 Ltd said it had been achieved ahead of schedule instead of using conventional methods which "would have taken weeks".
