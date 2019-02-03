A police officer with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) has completed his 5,000-step challenge on the same day he retired.

Chris Johnson was diagnosed with the condition in 2018, six months after being promoted to assistant chief constable.

He joined the force as a PC in 1991 and said policing had been his "life".

He took on a fundraising challenge in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association earlier this month, with each of the 5,000 steps representing a person in the UK living with the disease.