Andell Goulbourne: CCTV shows fatal hit-and-run

West Midlands Police has released footage of a fatal hit-and-run collision.

The CCTV was released with the consent of Andell Goulbourne's family. He was struck by a grey BMW as he cycled on Washwood Heath Road in Birmingham on 30 July.

A reward of £5,000 is being offered for information.

West Midlands Police interviewed three men in connection with the collision but no one has been charged.

Birmingham & Black Country