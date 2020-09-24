Andell Goulbourne: CCTV shows fatal hit-and-run
West Midlands Police has released footage of a fatal hit-and-run collision.
The CCTV was released with the consent of Andell Goulbourne's family. He was struck by a grey BMW as he cycled on Washwood Heath Road in Birmingham on 30 July.
A reward of £5,000 is being offered for information.
West Midlands Police interviewed three men in connection with the collision but no one has been charged.
- Published
- 45 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Birmingham & Black Country