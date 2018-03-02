Lucy Edwards, 24, from Sutton Coldfield, started her TikTok channel a month ago and uses it to answer questions she gets asked about life as a blind person.

A video shared on Tuesday showing how she crosses the road has racked up more than two million views.

Ms Edwards has Incontinentia Pigmenti which affected her sight as a child, she then lost sight in her right eye at the age of 11, and in her left eye at 17.

The freelance journalist said she started making the videos after she was asked how blind people do tasks.

Credit: Lucy Edwards TikTok