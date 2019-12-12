Saltley Stallions Women’s Football Club was started to give young Muslim women the chance to play the sport they love.

Volunteers from the club transformed a derelict six-and-a-half-acre site after being granted a tenancy by Birmingham City Council.

It provided a safe space for the women to play football as it was private.

The club has brought in an experienced coach to make sure the women, who play twice a week, get the most out of their training.

Coach Sabrina Dale said it was "probably the best group" she'd coached, because of their enthusiasm and readiness to learn.