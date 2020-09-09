The Covid-19 pandemic is thought to be responsible for a surge in people applying for healthcare qualifications.

The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (Ucas) has reported a rise in applications among all ages across the UK.

A total of 47,320 people applied for nursing degrees by the end of June, a 16% rise on last year.

The increase is thought to be down to admiration for the NHS and also people who have lost their jobs and are looking for new careers.

One of those people is Mike Blackham, from Birmingham, who before the outbreak worked as a skincare specialist in the beauty industry.

