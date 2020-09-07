A member of the public has described how he tried to lead police to a man who he had seen stabbing a woman in a Birmingham street.

Eyewitness Robert McLeod, who followed the man, was critical of the police response.

One person died and seven others were injured in stabbings across Birmingham City Centre on Saturday night.

A 27-year-old suspect was arrested at an address in the Selly Oak area of the city at about 04:00 BST on Monday, West Midlands Police said.