What happened when a 20-year-old lover of parties went to live with a teetotaller aged 85?

Sophie Donald from Solihull and Eunice McGhie-Belgrave from Stechford, Birmingham, took part in an experiment for TV.

They spent a week living together for a Channel 4 series called Lodgers for Codgers, a show filmed before the coronavirus pandemic.

In their first reunion since the programme, the pair recounted their experiences of sharing a home.