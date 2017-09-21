Lodgers for Codgers: When Sophie moved in with Eunice
What happened when a 20-year-old lover of parties went to live with a teetotaller aged 85?
Sophie Donald from Solihull and Eunice McGhie-Belgrave from Stechford, Birmingham, took part in an experiment for TV.
They spent a week living together for a Channel 4 series called Lodgers for Codgers, a show filmed before the coronavirus pandemic.
In their first reunion since the programme, the pair recounted their experiences of sharing a home.
