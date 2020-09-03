A woman who shielded at home for almost six months is celebrating her first day back at work.

Lissey Boult, from Stafford, began self-isolating in March as the coronavirus pandemic swept the country. She was recovering after being treated for head and neck cancer.

She even had to live apart under the same roof from her partner who was treating Covid-19 patients in intensive care at Walsall Manor Hospital.

But she's now returned to work as an office manager in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter and has appealed to the public not to flout the guidance.