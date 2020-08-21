'If I am the only black glass blower, why?

Video

Three years ago, self-employed plumber Chris Day started a university course to study the art of glass blowing.

Now he's landed an exhibition at a glass art gallery in London, after a producing a body of work that reflects black slavery and the civil rights movement.

Chris, 52, says his work has been given extra prominence by the conversation surrounding Black Lives Matter and the death of George Floyd, who died in May after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Chris, from Lichfield, Staffordshire, studied at University of Wolverhampton, and believes he's the only black glass blower in England.

His work can be seen as part of London Craft Week at the Vessel Gallery.

Video journalist: John Bray