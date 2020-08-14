Media player
Fire rages in Bournville, Birmingham
Footage shows billowing plumes of smoke heading high into the sky above Birmingham.
It comes from a building that is ablaze in the Bournville area of the city.
West Midlands Fire Service says it is sports and social club The Cadbury Club.
Dozens of firefighters were sent to the scene on Friday evening.
-
14 Aug 2020
