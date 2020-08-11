Drone footage shows fire ripping through factory
Drone footage shows fire at Tyseley plastics factory

Footage of a huge fire at a plastics factory in Birmingham has been captured by an ambulance service drone.

Plumes of smoke were visible for miles across the city after the fire broke out on Tyseley Industrial Estate on Monday.

About 100 firefighters tackled the blaze at its height.

No one was injured and paramedics left the scene when all parties were accounted for.

  • 11 Aug 2020
