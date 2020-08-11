Drone footage shows fire ripping through factory

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drone footage shows fire at Tyseley plastics factory
Footage of a huge fire at a plastics factory in Birmingham has been captured by an ambulance service drone.
Plumes of smoke were visible for miles across the city after the fire broke out on Tyseley Industrial Estate on Monday.
About 100 firefighters tackled the blaze at its height.
No one was injured and paramedics left the scene when all parties were accounted for.
-
11 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-53741491/drone-footage-shows-fire-at-tyseley-plastics-factoryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window