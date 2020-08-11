Footage reveals charred remains of factory

Media player
Tyseley factory fire: Footage shows site's charred remains
Footage from the scene of a major fire at a plastics factory in Tyseley, Birmingham, has revealed the charred remains of the unit.
Plumes of smoke were visible for miles across the city after the fire broke out on Tyseley Industrial Estate on Monday evening.
About 100 firefighters tackled the blaze at its height.
More than 30 are still at the scene and are expected to remain there for much of Tuesday.
11 Aug 2020
