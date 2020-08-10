Flames erupt from industrial estate fire

Media player
A large fire has broken out Tyseley Industrial Estate, Birmingham, on Monday afternoon.
Dramatic footage shows smoke pouring from a fire at an industrial estate in Birmingham.
It broke out on Monday afternoon in the Tyseley area.
At its height, more than 10 fire appliances were sent to the scene as crews struggled to bring it under control.
10 Aug 2020
