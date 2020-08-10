Flames erupt from industrial estate fire
A large fire has broken out Tyseley Industrial Estate, Birmingham, on Monday afternoon.

It broke out on Monday afternoon in the Tyseley area.

At its height, more than 10 fire appliances were sent to the scene as crews struggled to bring it under control.

