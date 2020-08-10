Big fire breaks out at industrial estate
More than 50 firefighters are tackling the "severe" blaze at Tyseley Industrial Estate in Birmingham.

West Midlands Fire Service urged people living nearby to keep their doors and windows closed.

Smoke from the fire can be seen in the city centre as well as at Birmingham Airport and in Hall Green and Solihull.

