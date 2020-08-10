Burst pipe floods dozens of homes

Video

Residents have been forced to move their furniture out on to their street after a burst pipe flooded dozens of homes in Birmingham.

Footage filmed by Shabnam Sama shows water outside her home and coming into her garage at the weekend.

She said about 40 families were affected, flats were evacuated and now residents were mopping up.

Her husband went outside to warn neighbours on New House Farm Drive, off Bristol Road South, at about 05:00 BST on Sunday.

"We went to look and saw a river outside our home and the fire brigade and lots going on so we wondered what had happened," she said.