PC run over by thieves backs 'Andrew's Law'
Police officer run over by thieves backs 'Andrew's Law'

PC Gaz Phillips who nearly died just days before PC Andrew Harper is supporting his widow's campaign for tougher sentences.

  • 12 Aug 2020