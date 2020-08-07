Giant bridge to close motorway

Media player
Giant bridge to close M42 motorway near Solihull
Part of the M42 will close from Friday evening, to allow a 2,700-tonne bridge to be moved into place.
The 67-metre single-span bridge will carry the A452 over the motorway, as part of alterations to the road network before the arrival of the HS2 high-speed rail line.
The first phase of HS2 will connect London with Birmingham.
An interchange station will be built on the outskirts of Solihull and traffic in the area is set to grow.
