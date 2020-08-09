PC run over by thieves backs 'Andrew's Law'

Police officer run over by thieves backs 'Andrew's Law'
A police officer who nearly died after being run over by car thieves has added his support for mandatory life sentences for anyone who kills a member of the emergency services.
A campaign was launched by Lissie Harper, the widow of PC Andrew Harper who died in Berkshire in August 2019.
PC Gaz Phillips, 43, was critically injured in Birmingham a few days earlier.
He has made a remarkable recovery and on the first anniversary of the incident has just returned to work.
Correspondent: Phil Mackie. Producer: Anne Delaney. Filmed by Stephen Adrain.
Online editor: Louise Brierley.
-
09 Aug 2020