Footage shows woman and her dog hit by car

Video

West Midlands Police has released CCTV footage of the moment a woman and her pet dog are run over by car in Great Barr.

The woman survived but her pet dog Millie died at the side of the road.

It happened on Doe Bank Lane just before 17:00 BST on Wednesday, 22 July.

The footage also shows a number of people running away from the scene and the police are appealing to trace them, along with a black Astra that stops further down the road.