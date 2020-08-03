Inside 'huge' cannabis factory

Video

West Midlands Police has filmed inside a cannabis factory which they say is one of the largest its officers have ever found.

Thousands of plants, many ready for harvesting, can be seen in the video taken inside Haliburton House, a Victorian factory building in West Bromwich.

It is estimated the crop had a street value of up to £3m.

The discovery was made after a utilities company reported a surge in electricity usage at the Grade II listed building.