Paramedic 'relives' stabbing every night

Paramedic on struggle to recover mentally from stabbing
A paramedic who was stabbed while attending a patient in Wolverhampton has said she relives the incident every time she closes her eyes.
Deena Evans and her colleague Michael Hipgrave were attending a 999 call on Stephens Close on Monday 6 July when they were both attacked.
They suffered serious injuries and were treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.
While the pair are both recovering well physically, they said the mental struggle will take longer to recover from.
31 Jul 2020
