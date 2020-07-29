Boy’s landmark court case delayed by Covid-19

Video

This year, Vincent Warner, eight, was due to sue a boat company over the death of his father during a deep sea diving expedition in Scotland.

But the landmark ruling has been delayed by coronavirus and will not take place until June 2021.

It is another setback for the family from Sutton Coldfield, since Lex Warner's death in 2012.

Debbie Warner found she had run out of time to take action under maritime rules, but the Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that there was no time barrier against her suing as the guardian of her son.