'It's hard to wear a mask if you wear a turban'

Birmingham designer creates PPE for men with turbans
From 24 July, face masks are to become compulsory in shops in England where masks on public transport have been required since mid-June.
The shops and supermarket mandate brings England into line with Scotland, and NHS sites across the UK.
But as mask-wearers are finding out, one size does not fit all. For instance, what do men with turbans or long beards do?
Sunnie Delilah, a designer from Birmingham, has been working on the problem after seeing her Sikh father-in-law struggle.
After posting her creation on social media, she has been receiving international orders.
Produced by Pria Rai, BBC Asian Network. Filmed by Geoff Ward
22 Jul 2020