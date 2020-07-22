'It's hard to wear a mask if you wear a turban'

Video

From 24 July, face masks are to become compulsory in shops in England where masks on public transport have been required since mid-June.

The shops and supermarket mandate brings England into line with Scotland, and NHS sites across the UK.

But as mask-wearers are finding out, one size does not fit all. For instance, what do men with turbans or long beards do?

Sunnie Delilah, a designer from Birmingham, has been working on the problem after seeing her Sikh father-in-law struggle.

After posting her creation on social media, she has been receiving international orders.

Produced by Pria Rai, BBC Asian Network. Filmed by Geoff Ward