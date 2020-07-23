Students' pain to be the best at Bhangra

Video

A behind-the-scenes BBC documentary has revealed the pain, sweat and tears it takes to be a top Bhangra dancer.

Teams competing in the Bhangra Showdown, held this year in Birmingham, were filmed for months as they tried to perfect their gruelling routines.

Ajay Palflora, from the University of Birmingham, is seen pushing his team to its limits during training sessions.

The competition is organised by the Punjabi Society at Imperial College, London, which claims it is the biggest of its kind in the world.

Bhangra or Bust - Our Lives will be shown on BBC One on 5 August at 19:30 BST.

Producers: Joel Mapp and Satnam Rana. Edited by Martin Weinberg

Online editor: Catherine Mackie