'What are you putting me in cuffs for?'

A footballer is seeking legal advice after being stopped by police and handcuffed.

Ben Richards-Everton, who plays for Bradford City, was confronted by officers as he left a shop in Sutton Coldfield, near Birmingham.

In a video filmed by his girlfriend he is seen asking why he is being handcuffed and why an officer is holding a Taser.

West Midlands Police said they detained the car driver while officers carried out a search as the number plate flagged up warning markers for drugs and firearms.

"Nothing was found in the car and it’s now thought that the number plates, which sparked the suspicion, are cloned.

"Given the intelligence around potential firearms one of the officers drew a Taser. It was put away shortly after without being used," they said.

Mr Richards-Everton told the BBC he had had the car for three weeks when the incident happened in June and it was bought via a reputable firm. He's now considering making a formal complaint against police.