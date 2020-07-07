How coronavirus changed a high street

Video

A high street in a Birmingham suburb had been growing in popularity before the coronavirus pandemic.

Independent cafes, bars and shops had recently opened up in Stirchley, earning it the title of one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the UK by Condé Nast Traveller.

Many of these small businesses have responded to lockdown with innovative ideas to keep the money coming in.

But some will not be reopening this year and there is a fear that it could take years for this high street to recover.

By video journalist Louise Brierley