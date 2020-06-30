'I'll remember the fear in everyone's eyes'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
100 days of lockdown: Birmingham doctor recalls 'fear'
One hundred days after the prime minister announced lockdown, three staff from Birmingham's City Hospital have been reflecting on what one calls the hardest three months of his life.
-
30 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-53236040/100-days-of-lockdown-birmingham-doctor-recalls-fearRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window