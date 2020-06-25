Dust devil filmed spinning through country park

Media player
Dust devil filmed spinning through Sandwell Valley park
A so-called dust devil has been filmed spinning across Sandwell Valley Country Park in the West Midlands.
Despite there being little wind, the whirlwind whipped newly-cut grass high into the air.
The country park shared the footage on its social media platforms.
25 Jun 2020
