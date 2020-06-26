Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Birmingham rock climbing instructor builds wall
A rock climbing instructor stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic is topping up his skills, after building a climbing wall in his own back garden.
Saqib Yasin was furloughed by the centre he works at in Birmingham when lockdown was announced in March.
The 25-year-old then spent six weeks constructing his own 11.5ft (3.5m) structure.
Video journalist: John Bray
-
26 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-53170369/coronavirus-birmingham-rock-climbing-instructor-builds-wallRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window