'We'd rather this, than not have any football'
Villa fans give verdict on new way of watching football

As the Premier League made its return after a three-month absence, one group of fans assembled virtually.

The Punjabi Villans supporters' group usually attend every Aston Villa match together.

But with all games being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak they gathered together on Zoom instead.

While they all agreed it was not the same as being at Villa Park, the verdict was "it's better than nothing".

  • 18 Jun 2020
