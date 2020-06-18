Video

Heavy rain has left many roads hazardous for drivers in the West Midlands.

Thunderstorms this week have caused repeated flash flooding across the region.

In Birmingham, several vehicles were left stuck on Thursday in standing water in Shard End.

Elsewhere, a day centre for homeless and vulnerable adults in the city was also flooded.

Charity Sifa Fireside, which runs it, said it was urgently in need of towels, dehumidifiers and donations.