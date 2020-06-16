Video

The coronavirus pandemic has seen a surge in interest in owning an allotment plot.

The National Allotment Society said more than 60 local councils had reported big increases in the number of applications to join waiting lists - in some cases up to five-fold.

In Birmingham, the Walsall Road Allotments had seven empty plots before the pandemic arrived.

They've all been taken, and the site now has a waiting list of 15 people.

Video journalist: John Bray