Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Allotment groups see surge in interest
The coronavirus pandemic has seen a surge in interest in owning an allotment plot.
The National Allotment Society said more than 60 local councils had reported big increases in the number of applications to join waiting lists - in some cases up to five-fold.
In Birmingham, the Walsall Road Allotments had seven empty plots before the pandemic arrived.
They've all been taken, and the site now has a waiting list of 15 people.
Video journalist: John Bray
-
16 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window