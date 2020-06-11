Media player
Dudley man 'educates' his childhood tormentors
John Collins says he is Facebook friends with people who racially abused him in childhood so he can educate them.
The 43-year-old from Dudley posted a video on the platform H posted a video on the platform to share his thoughts after George Floyd's death in America stirred up feelings from the past.
11 Jun 2020
