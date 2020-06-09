Video

A woman used her crutch to fend off a would-be robber when he tried to get her money and bank card.

CCTV images show the woman trying to withdraw money in Weoley Castle Road, Birmingham, when the man allegedly demands her money and her card.

She is seen shouting and fending him off with her crutch before he left empty handed.

West Midlands Police released footage of the incident which happened on 15 April.

Police are appealing for information to trace him as well as a second man who he left the scene with.

