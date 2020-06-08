'For so long we haven't been listened to'

Media player
Voices from young people at Wolverhampton George Floyd protest
Young people gathered at Queen Square in Wolverhampton to protest over the death of George Floyd who died in US police custody.
The protest was peaceful and one of several to take place in the city in recent days.
08 Jun 2020
