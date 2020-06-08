‘I’ll be heartbroken without a job in fashion’

Video

For many fashion students at the end of their studies, the future is looking increasingly uncertain.

Lockdown restrictions meant universities closed early and students were unable to finish and showcase their final collections.

Normally the same students would attend Graduate Fashion Week where universities share designs from their best talent, but with the event cancelled, young people are missing out on presenting their work to key industry figures.

Shannon McGowan and Leah Moss from Birmingham City University, and Jordan Ashley Gibbons from Manchester School of Art, explain how the coronavirus pandemic has affected studies and plans for the future.

Video journalist: Yusaf Akbar